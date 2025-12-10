Left Menu

Europe Unites for Ukraine Peace Process

European leaders plan to hold further discussions to align their efforts on establishing a peace process for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the importance of safeguarding European security interests and highlighted the need for an EU consensus on utilizing frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine.

Updated: 10-12-2025 18:40 IST

  • Germany



Merz pointed out his desire for the European Union to reach an agreement on the utilization of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. This comes as leaders within Europe stress the significance of a united approach in addressing the conflict effectively.

Joining Merz was his Croatian counterpart, where both leaders reinforced the commitment to a negotiated solution, portraying a hopeful stance toward achieving peace in the region. The coordination talks are anticipated to establish a strategic pathway for reconciliation and stability in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

