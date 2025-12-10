Europe Unites for Ukraine Peace Process

European leaders are gearing up for additional discussions to synchronize their efforts on establishing a peace process amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced plans for these talks at a news conference, emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding European security interests.

Merz pointed out his desire for the European Union to reach an agreement on the utilization of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. This comes as leaders within Europe stress the significance of a united approach in addressing the conflict effectively.

Joining Merz was his Croatian counterpart, where both leaders reinforced the commitment to a negotiated solution, portraying a hopeful stance toward achieving peace in the region. The coordination talks are anticipated to establish a strategic pathway for reconciliation and stability in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)