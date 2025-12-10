Unveiling the Epstein Files: New Law Paves Way for Transparency

A U.S. judge in Manhattan has ordered the release of grand jury records related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. The decision, driven by recent congressional legislation, marks the latest move in a series of similar rulings aiming to increase transparency.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman issued the order following a similar one by another judge in the Ghislaine Maxwell case. This release could potentially reveal more about Epstein's connections with wealthy and powerful individuals, possibly including President Donald Trump.

In August, Berman had denied a request to unseal these materials due to concerns over victims' safety and privacy. However, with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by Trump, the judge deemed disclosure necessary. Trump's stance on the file release shifted as legislative discussions progressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)