Major Crackdown on Terror Finances: J&K SIA Seizes Hizbul Commander's Property

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) seized Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Zahid Hussain's property in Doda district, as part of efforts to dismantle terror networks. Hussain is accused of radicalizing youth and operating as a commander from Pakistan since 2000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:24 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a significant blow to terrorist networks, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached property belonging to a Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist.

The targeted plot: ancestral land measuring 1.16 kanal owned by Zahid Hussain. This action follows a court order and is a critical measure in dismantling the terror ecosystem in the region.

Hussain, who fled to Pakistan in 2000, allegedly recruited youth from Jammu and Kashmir through social media, functioning as a commander for the banned group. Security agencies emphasize that targeting financial and logistical networks is key to eradicating terror from the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

