New Era in U.S. Trade: Navigating Potential Supreme Court Challenges
The United States could recreate the $200 billion in tariff revenues under different legislation if the Supreme Court rules against the current use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer mentioned that Congressional intervention might be necessary for future trade regulations.
- Country:
- United States
The United States might need to find alternative ways to generate the estimated $200 billion in revenue currently collected through tariffs if the Supreme Court decides against the existing framework based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
At a recent event organized by the Atlantic Council, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized the importance of Congress establishing new trade rules. He refrained from detailing the Trump administration's contingency plans should the Supreme Court uphold the ruling that IEEPA-based tariffs are illegal.
The potential decision could reshape U.S. trade policy, urging lawmakers to reevaluate approaches to international trade revenues.
(With inputs from agencies.)