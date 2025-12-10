Left Menu

Unveiling the Epstein Files: Transparency Act Sheds Light on Hidden Ties

A recent law enables the release of grand jury records on Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Judge Richard Berman's ruling aims to disclose ties between Epstein and influential figures, while safeguarding victims' identities. The Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by Trump, mandates public access to these records by December 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:48 IST
Jeffrey Epstein

In a landmark move, a U.S. judge in Manhattan has allowed the release of sealed records from a grand jury investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, following a new congressional law. This decision follows a request by the Justice Department and is part of a series of similar rulings.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman granted the order, soon after another judge authorized a similar release concerning Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's accomplice in sex trafficking. The unsealing could reveal Epstein's connections to influential individuals, including former President Donald Trump.

The disclosure comes after the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by Trump, which mandates the public availability of Epstein-related documents. Judge Berman assured that the privacy of Epstein's victims would remain protected amid these disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

