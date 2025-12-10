Left Menu

Arrest Made in Alleged Pretextual Marriage Rape Case

A 24-year-old man, Nitin Singh, was arrested for allegedly raping a girl after falsely promising marriage. An FIR was previously filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. Both were in a relationship for two months. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:09 IST
Arrest Made in Alleged Pretextual Marriage Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Singh, a 24-year-old, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a girl under the guise of a marriage promise, as per official reports.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Siddharth, noted that Singh had been in a relationship with the minor for two months, during which the alleged crime took place.

An FIR was lodged against Singh two-and-a-half months ago at Bhitauli police station, citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Authorities are continuing a detailed investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025