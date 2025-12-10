Arrest Made in Alleged Pretextual Marriage Rape Case
A 24-year-old man, Nitin Singh, was arrested for allegedly raping a girl after falsely promising marriage. An FIR was previously filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. Both were in a relationship for two months. An investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Nitin Singh, a 24-year-old, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a girl under the guise of a marriage promise, as per official reports.
The Additional Superintendent of Police, Siddharth, noted that Singh had been in a relationship with the minor for two months, during which the alleged crime took place.
An FIR was lodged against Singh two-and-a-half months ago at Bhitauli police station, citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Authorities are continuing a detailed investigation into the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)