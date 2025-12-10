Left Menu

Karnataka's Groundbreaking Move Towards Inclusive Menstrual Leave

The Karnataka government is set to introduce the Working Women Wellbeing Bill, 2025, offering paid menstrual leave to students and transgender individuals. This expansion follows a recent local law granting one day of paid menstrual leave to working women. The bill may be tabled soon, pending cabinet approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is gearing up to introduce the pioneering Working Women Wellbeing Bill, 2025, a proposed law aimed at extending paid menstrual leave to menstruating students and transgender persons. This initiative builds on an existing mandate that provides one day of paid menstrual leave per month to working women in various roles.

The bill outlines that menstruating individuals, including girls, women, and transgender persons, will be entitled to specific benefits, such as one day of paid leave for employees and up to two days for students each month. A 2% relaxation in attendance requirements will also be implemented for students dealing with menstrual-related issues.

Implementation of the bill will be overseen by the newly proposed Karnataka Women Wellbeing Authority, with oversight to ensure compliance and enforcement, including penalties for those who deny menstrual leave or discriminate against individuals seeking it. This legislation signifies Karnataka's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for everyone.

