Forest Guard Exam Scandal: Key Suspect Arrested

In a significant development in the 2020 Forest Guard exam paper leak case, the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) apprehended a suspect from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Khilan Singh, also known as KD Don, is believed to have played a crucial role by pilfering question papers from the Ruchi Printing Press in Bhopal and supplying them to the primary syndicate operator.

This arrest followed the intensive interrogation of the main suspect, Jabra Ram Jat. Authorities revealed that Singh sold the purloined papers for Rs 23 lakh, with the transaction partially in cash and online. The investigation continues as the hunt for more accomplices intensifies.

