Left Menu

Forest Guard Exam Scandal: Key Suspect Arrested

Rajasthan's Special Operations Group has arrested Khilan Singh from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the 2020 Forest Guard exam paper leak. Singh allegedly stole exam papers from a printing press and sold them to a syndicate. The exam was canceled, prompting a multi-state investigation that's still ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:21 IST
Forest Guard Exam Scandal: Key Suspect Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the 2020 Forest Guard exam paper leak case, the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) apprehended a suspect from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Khilan Singh, also known as KD Don, is believed to have played a crucial role by pilfering question papers from the Ruchi Printing Press in Bhopal and supplying them to the primary syndicate operator.

This arrest followed the intensive interrogation of the main suspect, Jabra Ram Jat. Authorities revealed that Singh sold the purloined papers for Rs 23 lakh, with the transaction partially in cash and online. The investigation continues as the hunt for more accomplices intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025