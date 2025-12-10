Tragic Turn: Alleged Harassment Leads to Varuna Man's Suicide

Rahul Mishra, a 30-year-old resident of Lohata, ended his life, citing harassment by his wife and her alleged partner, police revealed on Wednesday.

A video left by Mishra accuses his wife, Sandhya, her friend Shubham Singh, and his mother-in-law, Mandvi, of pushing him to this desperate decision, officials said.

Authorities disclosed that Sandhya was in an extramarital relationship with Shubham Singh. Following the allegations, a complaint was filed by Mishra's mother, resulting in the trio being booked for abetment of suicide, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Neetu Kadyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)