Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Alleged Harassment Leads to Varuna Man's Suicide

A 30-year-old man, Rahul Mishra, from Lohata, reportedly committed suicide due to alleged harassment from his wife, her paramour, and his mother-in-law. Before his death, he recorded a video blaming them, leading to legal action based on his mother's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:53 IST
Tragic Turn: Alleged Harassment Leads to Varuna Man's Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Mishra, a 30-year-old resident of Lohata, ended his life, citing harassment by his wife and her alleged partner, police revealed on Wednesday.

A video left by Mishra accuses his wife, Sandhya, her friend Shubham Singh, and his mother-in-law, Mandvi, of pushing him to this desperate decision, officials said.

Authorities disclosed that Sandhya was in an extramarital relationship with Shubham Singh. Following the allegations, a complaint was filed by Mishra's mother, resulting in the trio being booked for abetment of suicide, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Neetu Kadyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025