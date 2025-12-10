Stress and Systems: BLO Under Siege

A gram rozgar sewak serving as a booth level officer in Jhansi district's Mauranipur block allegedly attempted suicide due to reported work pressure. The officer, after consuming pesticide, was initially treated at a local health center before being referred to Jhansi Medical College, where he remains in stable condition.

Administrative sources report that all Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties assigned to the officer, Nathuram Arya, had been completed. Mauranipur SDM Shweta Sahu indicated no pending tasks, suggesting personal stress might have influenced the drastic action. Arya's family, however, claimed excessive workload and inadequate internet access as contributing factors.

The incident prompted an immediate response from district officials, who assured a comprehensive investigation. The district administration later confirmed Arya's stable condition and care at the medical college. This case adds to a series of similar distressing incidents among BLOs in the state during ongoing election roll revisions, with several resulting in fatalities.