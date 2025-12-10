Debate Stirred Over Minority Status in India
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a debate on whether followers of Islam and Christianity should be considered minorities in India. VHP President Alok Kumar emphasized defining 'religious minority' and indicated that Islam and Christian groups do not face discrimination, questioning their minority status.
- Country:
- India
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has ignited a debate over the classification of Islam and Christianity followers as minorities in India. VHP President Alok Kumar highlighted the absence of a clear constitutional definition for 'religious minority,' during a statement that followed the organization's two-day conclave.
Kumar articulated the view that followers of these religions have never faced persecution or discrimination in India. He questioned the appropriateness of their minority status, citing 2011 Census data indicating a substantial Muslim population.
The VHP meeting also criticized a parliamentary proposal to impeach Justice G R Swaminathan, describing it as a pressure tactic on the judiciary. Additionally, it condemned recent incidents of 'rigid religious fanaticism' and advocated for resistance against such ideologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission conducting SIR as it is its Constitutional mandate: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during debate on 'Election Reforms'.
EC has full mandate to prepare clean electoral rolls under Article 326 of the Constitution: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
Vande Mataram Debate: Respecting Beliefs & Constitutional Freedoms
Tewari Calls for Constitutional Curb on Pre-Election Cash Transfers Amid Rising Debts
ECI tells SC it has all constitutional powers to deal with threatening of BLOs and other officials engaged in SIR work.