Debate Stirred Over Minority Status in India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a debate on whether followers of Islam and Christianity should be considered minorities in India. VHP President Alok Kumar emphasized defining 'religious minority' and indicated that Islam and Christian groups do not face discrimination, questioning their minority status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:26 IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has ignited a debate over the classification of Islam and Christianity followers as minorities in India. VHP President Alok Kumar highlighted the absence of a clear constitutional definition for 'religious minority,' during a statement that followed the organization's two-day conclave.

Kumar articulated the view that followers of these religions have never faced persecution or discrimination in India. He questioned the appropriateness of their minority status, citing 2011 Census data indicating a substantial Muslim population.

The VHP meeting also criticized a parliamentary proposal to impeach Justice G R Swaminathan, describing it as a pressure tactic on the judiciary. Additionally, it condemned recent incidents of 'rigid religious fanaticism' and advocated for resistance against such ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

