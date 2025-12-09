Vande Mataram Debate: Respecting Beliefs & Constitutional Freedoms

Amid parliamentary discussions surrounding Vande Mataram, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind expressed no objection to its singing but highlighted the polytheistic undertones it carries, noting Muslims worship only one God. This caution was reiterated by Maulana Arshad, the group's president.

Despite acknowledging the national song's importance, they stressed the homeland's depiction as a deity in the poem contradicts fundamental Islamic beliefs. Citing the Constitution's guarantee of religious freedom and expression, Madani argued citizens shouldn't be forced to adopt ideologies against their faith.

Madani further urged leaders to refrain from politicizing such sensitive subjects, emphasizing honoring the historical sacrifices of Muslims in India's freedom struggle and advocating for mutual respect, tolerance, and unity in national discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)