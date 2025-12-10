Left Menu

Fake Engine Oil Factory Busted by Delhi Police

Delhi Police uncovered an illegal operation producing counterfeit engine oil in Alipur's Budhpur. Officials seized 239 liters of fake oil, packaging materials, and arrested two suspects from Sonepat. The racket, masterminded by Ajay Bharadwaj and Sachin Sharma, had been supplying these fake products locally for months. Legal action is underway.

The Delhi Police have successfully disrupted an unlawful operation dedicated to the production of fake engine oil, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off, law enforcement officers conducted a raid at a Budhpur, Alipur factory. There, they seized 239 liters of fake engine oil, 304 empty bottles, over 14,000 labels and caps, as well as packaging machinery.

Authorities have identified and apprehended Ajay Bharadwaj, 27, and Sachin Sharma, 22, both from Sonepat, Haryana. The duo had been selling these counterfeit goods within local markets for several months. An official investigation is in progress with a case registered against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

