Alabama's Death Penalty Debate: Supreme Court Weighs Execution of Intellectually Disabled Inmate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday examined whether Alabama can proceed with the execution of Joseph Clifton Smith, an inmate deemed intellectually disabled by lower courts. This legal battle focuses on the interpretation of IQ scores, with the Trump administration supporting Alabama's position.

Smith, 55, was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Durk Van Dam. However, under a 2002 Supreme Court precedent, executing an intellectually disabled person violates the Eighth Amendment's prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment.

The Supreme Court's ruling, expected by June, will address complex issues regarding the assessment of intellectual disability in death penalty cases, balancing multiple IQ scores against expert testimonies.

