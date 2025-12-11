Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. administration has intercepted an oil tanker near Venezuela amidst significant military presence in the area. This development reflects heightened tensions, especially as Venezuela struggles to maintain its oil exports among international competition and sanctions challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 01:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, the Trump administration has seized an oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast, according to informed U.S. officials. The action underscores escalating tensions in the region, supported by a robust U.S. military presence.

Officials, requesting anonymity, confirmed that the U.S. Coast Guard conducted the operation without revealing the tanker's details or exact location. Queries to the Coast Guard were diverted to the White House, which has not provided a comment. Venezuela has also remained silent on the issue.

This development emerges as Venezuela grapples with selling its crude oil in competitive markets. Washington's interference marks a significant shift in its approach, considering Venezuela's oil exports crucial for its economy amidst financial constraints and regional geopolitical pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

