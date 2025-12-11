U.S. Federal Reserve Signals Pause After Divided Rate Cut Decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by a quarter percentage point in a contentious decision, signaling a probable pause in further cuts. The central bank is seeking more direction from job market and inflation indicators, which remain dynamic.

Post-meeting projections suggest economic growth could surpass trends, with a stable unemployment rate and inflation declining to 2.4% by next year-end. However, market expectations remain divergent, anticipating more rate cuts.

Notably, dissension among Fed members marked the decision, with some officials pushing for unchanged rates or larger cuts. The forward path of monetary policy is largely contingent on upcoming data, clouded by factors such as the recent federal shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)