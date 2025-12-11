Left Menu

Rubio Rescinds Calibri in Diplomatic Dispatches

Secretary of State Marco Rubio mandates a return to Times New Roman for diplomatic correspondences, reversing a Biden-era shift to Calibri, which he criticizes as wasteful and unfit for formal documents. The change aligns with broader efforts to dismantle diversity policies in favor of merit-based standards.

Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:28 IST
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a directive to reinstate Times New Roman as the official font for diplomatic correspondence, reversing a shift made under the Biden administration. The change comes after Rubio criticized the sans serif Calibri font as inadequate and costly.

In communications circulated to all U.S. embassies and consulates, Rubio claimed that the switch to Calibri was a result of misguided diversity and inclusion initiatives. He noted the change did not achieve its accessibility goals and cost the department $145,000, although no evidence was provided to support this claim.

The move to revert to Times New Roman is part of a broader agenda under Rubio's leadership and President Trump's administration to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, favoring a return to merit-based standards in federal agencies.

