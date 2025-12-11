Rubio Rescinds Calibri in Diplomatic Dispatches

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a directive to reinstate Times New Roman as the official font for diplomatic correspondence, reversing a shift made under the Biden administration. The change comes after Rubio criticized the sans serif Calibri font as inadequate and costly.

In communications circulated to all U.S. embassies and consulates, Rubio claimed that the switch to Calibri was a result of misguided diversity and inclusion initiatives. He noted the change did not achieve its accessibility goals and cost the department $145,000, although no evidence was provided to support this claim.

The move to revert to Times New Roman is part of a broader agenda under Rubio's leadership and President Trump's administration to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, favoring a return to merit-based standards in federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)