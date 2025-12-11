Trump's Gold Card: A New Pathway for Immigrant Talent

In a bold move to retain top international talent, President Donald Trump unveiled the 'Trump Gold Card' initiative. This program promises a streamlined path for foreign graduates to remain in the United States, thereby allowing American firms to leverage exceptional talent from countries such as India and China.

The Gold Card, priced at one million dollars for individual sponsorship and two million for corporate, creates a new opportunity for immigrants to secure US residency and citizenship. President Trump, backed by tech industry leaders, announced this during a White House roundtable, underlining its potential economic benefits by drawing substantial investment.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick elaborated on stringent vetting ensuring only the 'great people' remain in the US. The program is already integrated into existing visa processes, thus guaranteeing compliance, while promising to enhance America's workforce by selectively retaining top international graduates from prestigious universities.