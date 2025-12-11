Left Menu

Trump's Gold Card: A New Pathway for Immigrant Talent

US President Donald Trump announced the 'Trump Gold Card', a visa program allowing immigrants to stay in the US after graduating from top universities. This initiative aims to retain foreign talent crucial to American businesses, offering companies a way to secure top graduates by investing in their residency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 09:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to retain top international talent, President Donald Trump unveiled the 'Trump Gold Card' initiative. This program promises a streamlined path for foreign graduates to remain in the United States, thereby allowing American firms to leverage exceptional talent from countries such as India and China.

The Gold Card, priced at one million dollars for individual sponsorship and two million for corporate, creates a new opportunity for immigrants to secure US residency and citizenship. President Trump, backed by tech industry leaders, announced this during a White House roundtable, underlining its potential economic benefits by drawing substantial investment.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick elaborated on stringent vetting ensuring only the 'great people' remain in the US. The program is already integrated into existing visa processes, thus guaranteeing compliance, while promising to enhance America's workforce by selectively retaining top international graduates from prestigious universities.

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

