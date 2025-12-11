Left Menu

Mumbai Customs Crackdown: Hydroponic Weed Worth Crores Seized

Mumbai Customs have seized hydroponic weed, gold, and diamonds worth Rs 45 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Twelve passengers from Bangkok were arrested during operations conducted between December 3 and 10. Seizures included narcotics, gold valued at Rs 1.51 crore, and diamonds worth Rs 87.75 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:13 IST
Mumbai Customs officials have launched a major crackdown, uncovering and seizing hydroponic weed, gold, and diamonds worth an estimated Rs 45 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The operations, carried out between December 3 and 10, resulted in the arrest of 12 passengers. The seized narcotics, particularly hydroponic weed, which totaled a value of Rs 37.26 crore, were found cleverly hidden inside luggage and other mundane items like tamarind.

Additionally, Customs officials recovered 6 kg of suspected hydroponic weed worth Rs 6 crore from three travelers. The gold, valued at Rs 1.51 crore, and diamonds worth Rs 87.75 lakh were also confiscated, leading to the registration of smuggling charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

