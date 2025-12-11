Mumbai Customs Crackdown: Hydroponic Weed Worth Crores Seized

Mumbai Customs officials have launched a major crackdown, uncovering and seizing hydroponic weed, gold, and diamonds worth an estimated Rs 45 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The operations, carried out between December 3 and 10, resulted in the arrest of 12 passengers. The seized narcotics, particularly hydroponic weed, which totaled a value of Rs 37.26 crore, were found cleverly hidden inside luggage and other mundane items like tamarind.

Additionally, Customs officials recovered 6 kg of suspected hydroponic weed worth Rs 6 crore from three travelers. The gold, valued at Rs 1.51 crore, and diamonds worth Rs 87.75 lakh were also confiscated, leading to the registration of smuggling charges.

