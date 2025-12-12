Left Menu

Pakistan's Social Media Showdown: Government vs. Platform X

A Pakistan minister hinted at a potential social media ban due to non-cooperation in anti-terrorism investigations. Barrister Aqeel Malik highlighted recent actions by Brazil as a model and criticized Platform X for double standards, particularly in comparison to handling sensitive content like terrorism and misinformation issues in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:23 IST
Pakistan's Social Media Showdown: Government vs. Platform X
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistan minister has issued a cautionary message directed at social media platforms, raising the possibility of a nationwide ban if cooperation in government investigations remains insufficient.

Barrister Aqeel Malik, Minister of State for Law and Justice, emphasized on a Dawn News program that the government has encountered resistance primarily from Platform X, which houses 4.5 million Pakistani users. The platform was notably blocked in February following the general elections.

Highlighting the platform's uneven handling of content issues, Malik mentioned how swiftly posts about Palestine were managed, while issues concerning terrorism within Pakistan saw little action. This non-cooperation could lead to serious repercussions similar to the approach taken by Brazil's courts, which enforced a significant fine and content removal mandates.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025