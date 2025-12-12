Pakistan's Social Media Showdown: Government vs. Platform X

A Pakistan minister has issued a cautionary message directed at social media platforms, raising the possibility of a nationwide ban if cooperation in government investigations remains insufficient.

Barrister Aqeel Malik, Minister of State for Law and Justice, emphasized on a Dawn News program that the government has encountered resistance primarily from Platform X, which houses 4.5 million Pakistani users. The platform was notably blocked in February following the general elections.

Highlighting the platform's uneven handling of content issues, Malik mentioned how swiftly posts about Palestine were managed, while issues concerning terrorism within Pakistan saw little action. This non-cooperation could lead to serious repercussions similar to the approach taken by Brazil's courts, which enforced a significant fine and content removal mandates.