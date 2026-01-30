Trump says he will announce his Fed chief nominee on Friday
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 05:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 05:53 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said he will announce his pick to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday morning.
"I'll be announcing the Fed chair tomorrow morning," Trump said at the Kennedy Center on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
