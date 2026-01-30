Trump says he will announce his Fed chief nominee on Friday

U.S. ‌President Donald Trump ⁠said he will announce his pick ​to replace ‍Federal Reserve Chair ⁠Jerome Powell ‌on ⁠Friday morning.

"I'll be ‍announcing the ​Fed chair tomorrow ⁠morning," Trump said ⁠at the Kennedy ⁠Center on ⁠Thursday.

