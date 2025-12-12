Western Libya's Security Triumph: The Fall of a Notorious Migrant Smuggler

In a significant security operation, Western Libyan forces announced the elimination of Ahmed al-Dabbashi, a notorious migrant smuggler, following an overnight assault on a checkpoint in Sabratha. Al-Dabbashi, known as 'Al-Amu', led one of the region's most infamous migrant smuggling operations.

The clashes resulted in the arrest of Dabbashi's brother and injuries to six members of the security force, according to statements from the Security Threats Combating Agency. The U.S. had sanctioned Dabbashi since 2018, citing his leadership of a powerful smuggling network that exploited migrants.

Libya, fragmented since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, remains a focal point for human trafficking. Despite efforts by the U.N.-backed Government of National Unity led by Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, significant portions of the country elude his control, exacerbating the smuggling crisis.

