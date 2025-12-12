Left Menu

Western Libya's Security Triumph: The Fall of a Notorious Migrant Smuggler

In Western Libya, security forces killed the notorious migrant smuggler Ahmed al-Dabbashi, also known as 'Al-Amu', in response to an attack by his affiliated gangs. Dabbashi, under U.S. sanctions since 2018 for his role in human trafficking, was a leader of a powerful smuggling organization in Sabratha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Benghazi | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Libya

In a significant security operation, Western Libyan forces announced the elimination of Ahmed al-Dabbashi, a notorious migrant smuggler, following an overnight assault on a checkpoint in Sabratha. Al-Dabbashi, known as 'Al-Amu', led one of the region's most infamous migrant smuggling operations.

The clashes resulted in the arrest of Dabbashi's brother and injuries to six members of the security force, according to statements from the Security Threats Combating Agency. The U.S. had sanctioned Dabbashi since 2018, citing his leadership of a powerful smuggling network that exploited migrants.

Libya, fragmented since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, remains a focal point for human trafficking. Despite efforts by the U.N.-backed Government of National Unity led by Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, significant portions of the country elude his control, exacerbating the smuggling crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

