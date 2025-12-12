Left Menu

Global Funding Cuts Threaten LGBTQ+ Progress

Global cuts to LGBTQ+ funding, particularly from the U.S., significantly impact HIV prevention, legal reform, and basic support services. Groups like the Noboprobhaat Foundation in Bangladesh face severe financial setbacks, threatening programs essential for health, education, and legal advocacy in regions where LGBTQ+ rights are already vulnerable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:48 IST
The global LGBTQ+ community is grappling with severe financial setbacks amid cuts to international human rights funding. Initiatives across the globe, from Bangladesh to the Pacific, are suffering due to reductions primarily driven by policy changes during Donald Trump's presidency.

In Bangladesh, the Noboprobhaat Foundation, which provided essential services like HIV testing and legal aid for rural LGBTQ+ individuals, faced devastating financial cuts. President Trump's policy shifts have hit not only rights-centric programs but crucial public health efforts combating HIV in nations ranging from Nigeria to Indonesia.

Despite limited resources, communities continue their fight for equality and safety. Groups like GiveOut are launching emergency funds to sustain activism, but activists like Alex Farrow of the Kaleidoscope Trust warn of the growing challenge and the need to adapt quickly amidst increasing support for anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

