Italian authorities have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against illegal artefact smuggling, with the arrest of 34 individuals suspected of plundering archaeological sites in Sicily and Calabria. The operation, targeting so-called 'tomb raiders,' uncovered a vast array of stolen treasures valued at an estimated 17 million euros.

Law enforcement officials reported the recovery of approximately 10,000 artefacts, including 7,000 ancient coins from various Greek city-states once thriving in Sicily. Details of the operation revealed the use of 'agricultural code words' such as 'asparagus' and 'fennel' by suspects for covert communication, underlining the sophisticated measures employed to elude detection.

Authorities also dismantled a clandestine laboratory in Catania used for producing counterfeit ancient coins and pottery. The bust extends to Germany, where trafficked goods had been smuggled for resale. This decisive action highlights Italy's ongoing battle against the illegal trade threatening its rich historical heritage.

