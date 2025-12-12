Government School Principal Arrested in Forced Conversion Case
A government school principal in Surat has been arrested for his role in allegedly forcing a woman to convert to Christianity. The arrest follows the victim's accusations against Ramji Chaudhary and his son, a pastor. The case highlights concerns over religious coercion.
Surat | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:26 IST
A government school principal has been taken into custody for his alleged role in converting a woman from Surat to Christianity with the assistance of his son, a pastor, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Ramji Chaudhary, the principal of Pipalvada Primary School, was arrested after confirmation of the victim's claims, said Surat (Rural) Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.
Officials stated that the woman's connection with Dr. Ankit Chaudhary, the principal's son, who also serves as a pastor, began a few years back. Allegations of physical abuse and coerced conversion have been substantiated during the investigation.
