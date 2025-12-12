EU Nations Unite to Freeze Russian Assets
Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, and Malta announced their support for the EU's plan to indefinitely freeze Russian central bank assets in Europe. Their joint statement emphasizes a spirit of cooperation while clarifying that decisions on the usage of these assets require further deliberation at the leadership level.
In a significant move, four European Union countries—Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, and Malta—have declared their support for the union's initiative to indefinitely freeze Russian central bank assets located in Europe.
The joint statement issued by these countries highlights their cooperative stance, although it also underscores that this decision does not influence future determinations regarding the potential utilization of the immobilized assets.
This action is part of a broader EU strategy to respond to geopolitical tensions, signaling a unified approach among member states even as further decisions are awaited at the leaders' summit level.
