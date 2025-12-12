Left Menu

EU Nations Unite to Freeze Russian Assets

Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, and Malta announced their support for the EU's plan to indefinitely freeze Russian central bank assets in Europe. Their joint statement emphasizes a spirit of cooperation while clarifying that decisions on the usage of these assets require further deliberation at the leadership level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:06 IST
EU Nations Unite to Freeze Russian Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant move, four European Union countries—Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, and Malta—have declared their support for the union's initiative to indefinitely freeze Russian central bank assets located in Europe.

The joint statement issued by these countries highlights their cooperative stance, although it also underscores that this decision does not influence future determinations regarding the potential utilization of the immobilized assets.

This action is part of a broader EU strategy to respond to geopolitical tensions, signaling a unified approach among member states even as further decisions are awaited at the leaders' summit level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025