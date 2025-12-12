Empowering Assam: Orunodoi 3.0 Brings Financial Upliftment to BTR

In a significant step towards bolstering the grassroots economy and fostering women's empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled Orunodoi 3.0 in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The program was launched during an event at Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar, targeting five districts in the region.

The initiative aims to provide direct financial assistance of Rs 1,250 per month to 4.12 lakh families, marking a stride towards enhancing the socio-economic status of women in BTR. CM Sarma emphasized that although Orunodoi 3.0 was initiated in other districts on October 7, electoral activities delayed its implementation in BTR, which is now rectified post discussions with BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Notably, the Chief Minister stated that for the first time, 4.5 lakh women in BTR would receive these benefits. This initiative is part of a broader strategy that has empowered 38 lakh women across Assam, substantially improving their economic independence and household management capabilities. Additional support under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan is also in progress, with seed capital distributions scheduled in various towns.

