UP Legislature Gears Up for Winter Session 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Legislature is set to commence its winter session on December 19, 2025. This follows the state cabinet's recent approval of the proposal, which subsequently received the green light from Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday.

Separate notifications were dispatched by Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey and Legislative Council Principal Secretary Rajesh Singh, officially marking the session's commencement.

While the notifications confirmed the opening day, detailed schedules for the session are yet to be announced, leaving the legislative agenda details pending.

