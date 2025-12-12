Left Menu

U.S. Admiral's Early Retirement Amid Tensions with Venezuela

Admiral Alvin Holsey retired early amid rising U.S.-Venezuela tensions, following oil tanker seizure and strikes on drug boats. Sources suggest frustration from Defense Secretary Hegseth led to his exit. Holsey handed over command to Lt. General Evan Pettus, as Trump's administration signals a policy shift with a military buildup in the Caribbean.

Updated: 12-12-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:11 IST
Amid a climate of escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela, Admiral Alvin Holsey of the U.S. Southern Command has opted for early retirement, two years ahead of schedule. This decision follows the controversial seizure of an oil tanker and a series of strikes on boats suspected of drug smuggling in the Caribbean.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth played a crucial role in Holsey's departure, driven by frustration with U.S. military operations in the region. Despite this abrupt exit, Holsey, in his farewell speech, urged for continued U.S. support for democratic allies sharing values like democracy and human rights.

Lieutenant General Evan Pettus has been appointed as acting head, with potential nominations for Holsey's successor pending. This shift aligns with a broader strategy under the Trump administration, which has revived the Monroe Doctrine and increased military presence to counteract influences from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Russia, and China.

