Tensions Rise: Saudi-Emirati Delegation Seeks Peace in Yemen

A Saudi-Emirati military delegation has reached Aden to discuss strategies to ease the escalation in southern Yemen. This development comes after the Southern Transitional Council (STC) asserted extensive control across the region, including the eastern provinces of Hadhramaut and Mahra.

The talks in Aden, according to a presidential office source, will focus on addressing and rectifying recent unilateral actions, notably the withdrawal of forces introduced from outside the eastern provinces. The delegation's visit aims to mitigate the tension fueled by the STC's expanding influence in the areas, as corroborated by sources.

The STC, historically supported by the United Arab Emirates amidst Yemen's lengthy civil conflict, has faced confrontations with various groups that relocated to Aden after the Iran-supported Houthi movement's 2014 capture of Sanaa.