Turkey Urges Immediate Peace in War-Torn Black Sea Region

Turkey has made a fervent appeal for an immediate resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, following a recent assault on a Turkish-owned cargo ship at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port. This incident highlights the growing dangers to maritime security in the Black Sea region.

In a strong statement from its foreign ministry, Turkey called for measures to stop attacks aimed at navigation safety and infrastructure related to energy and ports, warning that these could exacerbate tensions in the region.

The roll-on/roll-off vessel, M/V CENK T, operated by Cenk Denizcilik, became a target shortly after docking, leading to a fire in its forward area. The vessel was carrying essential food supplies when it was struck by an air attack at around 1600 local time, raising alarms over safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)