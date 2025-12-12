Left Menu

Turkey Urges Immediate Peace in War-Torn Black Sea Region

Turkey has pushed for an immediate halt to the Russia-Ukraine conflict following an attack on its cargo ship at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port. In light of the incident, Ankara advocates for halting attacks on navigation safety and infrastructure to prevent further escalation in the Black Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:20 IST
Turkey Urges Immediate Peace in War-Torn Black Sea Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey has made a fervent appeal for an immediate resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, following a recent assault on a Turkish-owned cargo ship at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port. This incident highlights the growing dangers to maritime security in the Black Sea region.

In a strong statement from its foreign ministry, Turkey called for measures to stop attacks aimed at navigation safety and infrastructure related to energy and ports, warning that these could exacerbate tensions in the region.

The roll-on/roll-off vessel, M/V CENK T, operated by Cenk Denizcilik, became a target shortly after docking, leading to a fire in its forward area. The vessel was carrying essential food supplies when it was struck by an air attack at around 1600 local time, raising alarms over safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025