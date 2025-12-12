Left Menu

India and Oman Set to Strengthen Ties with Trade Deal

India is optimistic about finalizing a trade deal with Oman during Prime Minister Modi's visit, focusing on enhancing economic ties. The visit includes negotiations over Jaguar jet spares, with potential for deepened economic and defence partnerships between the two nations. Modi's trip covers Jordan and Ethiopia as well.

India and Oman Set to Strengthen Ties with Trade Deal
  • India

India is poised to boost its economic relationship with Oman, expressing optimism about concluding a significant trade agreement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the Gulf nation. The visit aims to enhance bilateral ties, particularly in trade and defense sectors.

Modi's visit, scheduled from December 17 to 18, follows stops in Jordan and Ethiopia, with a focus on strengthening India's footprint in these regions. Discussions with Omani officials are expected to cover the transfer of spare parts for Jaguar fighter jets, reflecting Oman's retirement of the aircraft from active service.

The trade volume between India and Oman stands at USD 10.61 billion for 2024-2025, with robust investment flows contributing to economic growth. The visit underscores India's strategic efforts to consolidate cooperation across trade, defense, and cultural sectors in the Gulf and beyond.

