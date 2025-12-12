India and China Fast-Track Visa Approvals to Boost Bilateral Ties

The Chinese government has praised India's decision to accelerate the approval process for business visas meant for Chinese professionals. The move is seen as a positive step forward, aimed at enhancing trade and easing travel barriers between the two nations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed that this easing of cross-border travel aligns with the common interests of both countries. He added that China remains committed to ongoing communication with India to facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

India's renewed willingness to issue tourist visas to Chinese nationals indicates a continued effort to thaw relations, after the freeze following the Ladakh standoff and COVID-19 pandemic. Recent meetings between Indian and Chinese leaders have further paved the way for diplomatic normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)