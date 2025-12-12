Left Menu

India and China Fast-Track Visa Approvals to Boost Bilateral Ties

China has welcomed India's decision to expedite business visa approvals for Chinese professionals, viewing it as a positive step for trade relations. This move is part of efforts to normalize ties after tensions due to a military standoff and pandemic-related restrictions. The resumption of tourist visas also marks a significant development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:32 IST
The Chinese government has praised India's decision to accelerate the approval process for business visas meant for Chinese professionals. The move is seen as a positive step forward, aimed at enhancing trade and easing travel barriers between the two nations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed that this easing of cross-border travel aligns with the common interests of both countries. He added that China remains committed to ongoing communication with India to facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

India's renewed willingness to issue tourist visas to Chinese nationals indicates a continued effort to thaw relations, after the freeze following the Ladakh standoff and COVID-19 pandemic. Recent meetings between Indian and Chinese leaders have further paved the way for diplomatic normalcy.

