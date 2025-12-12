PM Modi's Historic Visit to Jordan to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his inaugural bilateral visit to Jordan from December 15 to 17, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). During this high-profile visit, PM Modi will hold talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II, reviewing bilateral relations comprehensively and exchanging views on pressing regional issues.

The visit will include significant engagements, such as addressing the India-Jordan business forum alongside King Abdullah II. Furthermore, Modi is expected to meet with the Indian diaspora in Jordan, reinforcing cultural and community ties. The MEA statement emphasizing the strong relationship between the two nations, highlighted that India is Jordan's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at $2.8 billion.

The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, presenting a timely opportunity to forge new collaborations for mutual prosperity, particularly in trade, investment, and regional security. The bilateral discussions will also likely cover India's ongoing support for Jordan's capacity-building efforts, including increasing ITEC slots and enhancing cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)