Uttarakhand High Court Halts Demolition Amid Controversy

The Uttarakhand High Court has temporarily stopped the demolition of Usman Khan's house, accused of sexually assaulting a minor. The action was suspended after his wife, Husn Begum, filed a petition. The court questioned the selective targeting of their residence amid claims of multiple illegal constructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:45 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court has temporarily stayed the demolition of Usman Khan's house. The accused is involved in a sexual assault case. The decision comes following a petition from Khan's wife, Husn Begum, raising concerns over selective enforcement of demolition orders.

The petition argues that the District Development Authority singled out Khan's residence, despite many similar illegal constructions in the area. The petitioner's counsel emphasized why only Khan's house was targeted, while others remain unaddressed.

The court considered the seasonal hardship of demolition during winter and demanded a detailed response from the DDA by January 5. The DDA maintains compliance with Supreme Court orders regarding encroachments on forest land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

