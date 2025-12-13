Left Menu

U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Brazilian Judge Alexandre de Moraes

The United States has lifted sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Earlier, he faced U.S. sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act for his role in the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro. These sanctions accused Moraes of judicial overreach and limiting freedom of expression.

13-12-2025

Justice

The United States has announced the removal of sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the Treasury Department revealed on Friday.

Moraes, who faced sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act, was penalized in July for overseeing the trial that led to the conviction of former President Jair Bolsonaro for attempting a coup.

The Trump administration had charged Moraes with abusing his judicial powers, endorsing arbitrary detentions, and stifling freedom of expression. However, these sanctions have now been lifted, signifying a shift in U.S. policy.

