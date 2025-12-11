Left Menu

Brazil's Political Turmoil: Bolsonaro's Sentence Reduction and Legislative Chaos

Brazil's lower house voted to reduce former President Jair Bolsonaro's prison sentence, triggering political tension. The bill faces hurdles in the Senate and potential veto by President Lula. The move has been linked to political maneuvering involving Bolsonaro's son, amid ongoing legal challenges and protests in Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:43 IST
Brazil's Political Turmoil: Bolsonaro's Sentence Reduction and Legislative Chaos

Brazilian lawmakers voted on Wednesday to reduce the prison sentence of former President Jair Bolsonaro from 27 years to just over two. The decision, passed by the lower house in a 291-148 vote, faces significant challenges in the Senate and is expected to be vetoed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The bill, which has sparked significant political tension, responded to convictions related to the January 2023 riot, where Bolsonaro supporters stormed key government buildings. Bolsonaro's son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, has been involved in political talks, linking his presidential ambitions to his father's freedom.

Government ministers and legal experts argue that the bill undermines Brazil's democratic fabric, with Lula's Institutional Relations Minister describing it as a 'serious setback.' Political chaos ensued in the lower house, culminating in a forceful removal of a protesting lawmaker and accusations of press intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025