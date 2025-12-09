Left Menu

Flavio Bolsonaro's Presidential Bid: A Question of Seriousness

Edinho Silva, head of Brazil's Workers Party, doubted the seriousness of Senator Flavio Bolsonaro's presidential bid after Flavio indicated he might negotiate stepping aside. Despite backing from his father, jailed ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, Flavio's fluctuating stance raised questions about his commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a political twist, Edinho Silva, the head of Brazil's Workers Party, expressed skepticism regarding Senator Flavio Bolsonaro's announced presidential bid. The doubt emerged after Flavio suggested he was open to negotiating his candidacy, an unusual move in the early stages of a campaign.

"No one launches a candidacy one day and the next day says, 'look, I can negotiate.' It's not just me - no one would take it seriously," Silva stated emphatically while speaking to reporters in Brasilia, raising questions about the credibility of Flavio's run for the presidency.

Flavio, the eldest son of the imprisoned former President Jair Bolsonaro, initially announced his candidacy last Friday with his father's backing. However, his subsequent suggestion that he might step aside 'at a price' only heightened the political intrigue. Despite reaffirming his intentions, the candidacy's future remains uncertain.

