Left Menu

EU to Freeze Russian Assets Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict

The European Union plans to lock Russian assets in Europe to pressure Russia into ending its war in Ukraine and compensate for inflicted damages. This measure, challenged by Hungary and Slovakia, would facilitate using these assets to financially support Ukraine, while raising concerns over EU law integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:37 IST
EU to Freeze Russian Assets Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is poised to freeze Russian assets held in Europe as a strategy to compel Russia to cease its military aggression in Ukraine, which has persisted for several years. The EU's decision aims to leverage the assets, particularly those of the Russian Central Bank, to support Ukraine financially and militarily in the coming years.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, known for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has criticized the European Commission's decision. He accuses the commission of violating European law, labeling the asset freeze as a move that compromises EU legal principles to prolong Ukraine's unwinnable war. Approximately 210 billion euros in Russian assets are currently frozen under EU sanctions.

The contentious decision, based on EU treaty rules for economic emergencies, seeks to prevent Hungary and Slovakia from blocking the continuation of sanctions. While the EU argues the war's escalation has caused economic strain, Slovakia warns this could hinder U.S. peace efforts. Despite this, the EU has provided substantial support to Ukraine, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025