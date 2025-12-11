Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Polish Justice Minister Accuses Hungary of Pro-Russian Alignments

Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek has accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of aligning more closely with Russia than Europe. The tensions stem from Hungary's support for two Polish officials facing charges, Orban's interactions with President Putin, and his opposition to EU sanctions on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:42 IST
Tensions Rise as Polish Justice Minister Accuses Hungary of Pro-Russian Alignments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid increasing tensions within the European Union, Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek has openly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for allegedly aligning with Russia over EU policies—a move described as an 'unjustified provocation' by Budapest. The controversy primarily revolves around Hungary's sheltering of two ex-Polish officials accused of fund misuse.

Zurek expressed significant concern over Orban's dialogues with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungary's decision to block EU funds for Poland's support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion. The Polish minister stated, 'It looks today as if Hungary's leadership is closer to Moscow than the EU leadership.'

Minister Zurek commented on former officials Zbigniew Ziobro and Marcin Romanowski, who currently seek asylum in Hungary, citing concerns over receiving a fair trial in Poland. The situation has prompted warnings that Poland may have to challenge Hungary's actions through the European forum, spotlighting the tensions within the EU framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025