Tensions Rise as Polish Justice Minister Accuses Hungary of Pro-Russian Alignments

Amid increasing tensions within the European Union, Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek has openly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for allegedly aligning with Russia over EU policies—a move described as an 'unjustified provocation' by Budapest. The controversy primarily revolves around Hungary's sheltering of two ex-Polish officials accused of fund misuse.

Zurek expressed significant concern over Orban's dialogues with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungary's decision to block EU funds for Poland's support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion. The Polish minister stated, 'It looks today as if Hungary's leadership is closer to Moscow than the EU leadership.'

Minister Zurek commented on former officials Zbigniew Ziobro and Marcin Romanowski, who currently seek asylum in Hungary, citing concerns over receiving a fair trial in Poland. The situation has prompted warnings that Poland may have to challenge Hungary's actions through the European forum, spotlighting the tensions within the EU framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)