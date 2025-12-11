US-India Trade Talks: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

The potential for a historic free trade agreement between the United States and India continues to develop as ongoing discussions reveal promising developments. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicates that the negotiations are moving in a positive direction, though no specific deadline has been set for the deal's finalization.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer noted that the current offer from India is the best the country has ever received. However, significant issues such as tariffs on Indian goods and concessions on agricultural products remain points of contention. The discussions aim to resolve these barriers to enhance bilateral trade.

High-level dialogues between officials, including meetings during US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer's visit to India, underscore the seriousness with which both nations are approaching the agreement. Meanwhile, US tariffs on Indian imports and India's protective stance on agri and dairy sectors highlight the complexities involved in reaching a consensus.

