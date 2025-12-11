Left Menu

US-India Trade Talks: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

Negotiations for a free trade agreement between the US and India are progressing, with both sides exploring mutually beneficial terms. US officials received India's 'best ever' offer, yet key obstacles remain, including tariffs and agricultural concessions. Minister Goyal emphasizes negotiations should progress without strict deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:06 IST
US-India Trade Talks: A New Era of Economic Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The potential for a historic free trade agreement between the United States and India continues to develop as ongoing discussions reveal promising developments. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicates that the negotiations are moving in a positive direction, though no specific deadline has been set for the deal's finalization.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer noted that the current offer from India is the best the country has ever received. However, significant issues such as tariffs on Indian goods and concessions on agricultural products remain points of contention. The discussions aim to resolve these barriers to enhance bilateral trade.

High-level dialogues between officials, including meetings during US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer's visit to India, underscore the seriousness with which both nations are approaching the agreement. Meanwhile, US tariffs on Indian imports and India's protective stance on agri and dairy sectors highlight the complexities involved in reaching a consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025