Ayush Ministry Panel Highlights Medicinal Plant Cultivation for Farmer Empowerment

The 2nd meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Ayush was held in New Delhi on 15 December 2025, chaired by Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush. Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha participated in the deliberations, including Shri Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanavade, Shri Ashtikar Patil Nagesh Bapurao, and Shri Nilesh D. Lanke.

Strengthening AYUSH Through Medicinal Plant Cultivation

In his opening remarks, Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlighted the crucial role of medicinal plant cultivation in empowering farmers, enhancing the AYUSH value chain and preserving India’s biodiversity. He reiterated the Government of India’s commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to integrating AYUSH systems into the national healthcare framework, strengthening preventive health and promoting holistic lifestyles.

The Minister emphasized that high-quality traditional medicines depend on reliable and sustainable raw material sources, especially medicinal plants. Ensuring quality at the cultivation stage, he noted, contributes to better and faster health outcomes for citizens.

Key Initiatives and Achievements of NMPB

Highlighting the long-standing efforts of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), the Minister noted that the Board has been implementing the Central Sector Scheme on “Conservation, Development and Sustainable Management of Medicinal Plants” for the past 25 years. Special emphasis has been placed on Information, Education and Communication (IEC) initiatives to enhance farmer awareness and skill development.

From 2020–21 to 2024–25, approximately ₹1161.96 lakh was sanctioned across 139 projects aimed at farmer training and awareness generation. Additionally, seven Regional-cum-Facilitation Centres have been extending technical support across the country, helping cultivators adopt best practices.

The Minister also praised the “e-Charak” digital platform, which has significantly improved market linkages by directly connecting farmers with buyers, reducing middlemen, and ensuring better income for cultivators.

Millets and Medicinal Plants: Boosting Rural Livelihoods

Drawing attention to the global recognition of millets (Shri Anna), he noted that the UN’s declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets has boosted millet cultivation nationwide, contributing to higher farmer incomes. He underscored that similar momentum can be achieved in the medicinal plant sector with the right institutional and policy support.

Role of Krishi Vidyapeeths and KVKs

The Minister stressed the importance of Krishi Vidyapeeths and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in disseminating scientific knowledge and empowering rural communities. He suggested leveraging these institutions to promote medicinal plant cultivation, build capacity among farmers, and enhance rural livelihood opportunities.

Collaboration for Stronger Traditional Medicine Systems

Shri Jadhav expressed gratitude to all members for their insights, stating that their contributions would help strengthen the AYUSH ecosystem and advance India’s global leadership in traditional medicine. The meeting reaffirmed the government's commitment to sustainable medicinal plant cultivation, farmer-centric policy frameworks, and the expansion of AYUSH-based healthcare services across the nation.