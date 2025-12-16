Left Menu

MoSPI Seeks Feedback on New GDP Series as Base Year Shifts to 2022–23

To guide this extensive revision, MoSPI has constituted an Advisory Committee on National Account Statistics (ACNAS) chaired by Professor B.N. Goldar.

Updated: 16-12-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:23 IST
MoSPI Seeks Feedback on New GDP Series as Base Year Shifts to 2022–23
To deepen engagement, MoSPI will host a “Pre-Release Consultative Workshop on the Base Revision of CPI, GDP and IIP” on 23 December 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

 

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is moving forward with one of its most significant statistical updates—the revision of the base year for India’s National Accounts, which forms the backbone of GDP estimates and macroeconomic analysis. The Ministry has selected FY 2022–23 as the new base year, and the updated series is scheduled for release on 27 February 2026.

To guide this extensive revision, MoSPI has constituted an Advisory Committee on National Account Statistics (ACNAS) chaired by Professor B.N. Goldar. The Committee comprises experts from Central Ministries, State Governments, academia and leading research institutions. Its mandate includes recommending new data sources, refining methodologies, and improving the compilation and presentation of National Accounts Statistics used for economic analysis and policymaking.

Discussion Papers to Enhance Transparency and Stakeholder Engagement

As part of its effort to involve users of national accounts data, MoSPI is releasing a series of discussion papers outlining methodological improvements in the revised series:

  • The first paper, released on 21 November 2025, focused on changes in the compilation of aggregates using the production and income approach.

  • The second paper, released now, seeks feedback on improvements in compiling GDP using the expenditure approach.

Both documents are available on the MoSPI website, with direct access provided via:

These papers aim to familiarise researchers, policymakers and institutions with proposed changes while ensuring a transparent and consultative revision process.

Pre-Release Consultative Workshop Planned

To deepen engagement, MoSPI will host a “Pre-Release Consultative Workshop on the Base Revision of CPI, GDP and IIP” on 23 December 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The workshop will provide a platform to discuss proposed methodological improvements and gather expert insights ahead of finalising the revised series.

Interested participants may register through the official form:https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfTm0vzM5lTWm4AGzJt5rxdJtJ6rlEtEiWNEHO57GIv_XoMAg/viewform?usp=header

Call for Feedback from All Stakeholders

MoSPI has invited experts, academics, state and central government bodies, financial institutions, and all users of national accounts data to submit comments and suggestions on the discussion paper. Feedback may be shared via email at:📧 ddg3.nad@mospi.gov.in🗓️ Deadline: 7 January 2026

This consultative approach ensures that the revised National Accounts series reflects the evolving structure of India’s economy and is aligned with international best practices. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the accuracy, reliability and policy relevance of India’s macroeconomic indicators.

Tags: 

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025