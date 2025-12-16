MoSPI Seeks Feedback on New GDP Series as Base Year Shifts to 2022–23

Updated: 16-12-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:23 IST

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is moving forward with one of its most significant statistical updates—the revision of the base year for India’s National Accounts, which forms the backbone of GDP estimates and macroeconomic analysis. The Ministry has selected FY 2022–23 as the new base year, and the updated series is scheduled for release on 27 February 2026.

To guide this extensive revision, MoSPI has constituted an Advisory Committee on National Account Statistics (ACNAS) chaired by Professor B.N. Goldar. The Committee comprises experts from Central Ministries, State Governments, academia and leading research institutions. Its mandate includes recommending new data sources, refining methodologies, and improving the compilation and presentation of National Accounts Statistics used for economic analysis and policymaking.

Discussion Papers to Enhance Transparency and Stakeholder Engagement

As part of its effort to involve users of national accounts data, MoSPI is releasing a series of discussion papers outlining methodological improvements in the revised series:

The first paper, released on 21 November 2025, focused on changes in the compilation of aggregates using the production and income approach.

The second paper, released now, seeks feedback on improvements in compiling GDP using the expenditure approach.

These papers aim to familiarise researchers, policymakers and institutions with proposed changes while ensuring a transparent and consultative revision process.

Pre-Release Consultative Workshop Planned

To deepen engagement, MoSPI will host a “Pre-Release Consultative Workshop on the Base Revision of CPI, GDP and IIP” on 23 December 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The workshop will provide a platform to discuss proposed methodological improvements and gather expert insights ahead of finalising the revised series.

Interested participants may register through the official form:https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfTm0vzM5lTWm4AGzJt5rxdJtJ6rlEtEiWNEHO57GIv_XoMAg/viewform?usp=header

Call for Feedback from All Stakeholders

MoSPI has invited experts, academics, state and central government bodies, financial institutions, and all users of national accounts data to submit comments and suggestions on the discussion paper. Feedback may be shared via email at:📧 ddg3.nad@mospi.gov.in🗓️ Deadline: 7 January 2026

This consultative approach ensures that the revised National Accounts series reflects the evolving structure of India’s economy and is aligned with international best practices. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the accuracy, reliability and policy relevance of India’s macroeconomic indicators.

