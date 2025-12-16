Left Menu

Luthra Brothers' Arrest: Key Developments in the Goa Nightclub Fire Case

A Delhi court granted Goa Police a two-day transit remand for Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of a Goa nightclub where a deadly fire claimed 25 lives. Arrested after being deported from Thailand, they face scrutiny over safety violations. Interpol assisted in their capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:11 IST
A Delhi court has granted the Goa Police a two-day transit remand for the Luthra brothers — Gaurav and Saurabh — who co-own the Goa nightclub where a devastating fire killed 25 individuals on December 6.

The brothers were presented in the Patiala House Court, where the police sought a three-day transit remand but were granted two. They were secured in separate vehicles and under heavy security measures.

Deported by Thai authorities after an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, the Luthra brothers were arrested upon their return to India amid an ongoing investigation into the fire that sparked public outrage over possible safety violations at the nightclub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

