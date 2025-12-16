Luthra Brothers' Arrest: Key Developments in the Goa Nightclub Fire Case

A Delhi court has granted the Goa Police a two-day transit remand for the Luthra brothers — Gaurav and Saurabh — who co-own the Goa nightclub where a devastating fire killed 25 individuals on December 6.

The brothers were presented in the Patiala House Court, where the police sought a three-day transit remand but were granted two. They were secured in separate vehicles and under heavy security measures.

Deported by Thai authorities after an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, the Luthra brothers were arrested upon their return to India amid an ongoing investigation into the fire that sparked public outrage over possible safety violations at the nightclub.

