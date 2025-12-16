Empowering Villages: A Rs 507-Crore Push for Disaster Preparedness

In a significant move to empower rural areas against natural calamities, the High-Level Committee led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned Rs 507.37 crore for a nationwide initiative.

The project aims to fortify disaster risk reduction at the village level, extending the National Disaster Mitigation Fund to grassroots governance bodies.

The funding will support efforts across 20 states, bolstering the integration of disaster preparedness practices within Panchayati Raj Institutions, while also serving as replicable models for broader disaster management strategies.

