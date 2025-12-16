Left Menu

Empowering Villages: A Rs 507-Crore Push for Disaster Preparedness

A High-Level Committee chaired by Amit Shah approved Rs 507.37 crore for a national project to enhance disaster risk reduction at the village level, extending the National Disaster Mitigation Fund to Panchayati Raj Institutions. The project will be implemented in 20 states, aiming to integrate disaster risk reduction into governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:30 IST
In a significant move to empower rural areas against natural calamities, the High-Level Committee led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned Rs 507.37 crore for a nationwide initiative.

The project aims to fortify disaster risk reduction at the village level, extending the National Disaster Mitigation Fund to grassroots governance bodies.

The funding will support efforts across 20 states, bolstering the integration of disaster preparedness practices within Panchayati Raj Institutions, while also serving as replicable models for broader disaster management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

