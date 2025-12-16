Left Menu

Record Amendments in Electoral Rolls Across India

Significant revisions have been made to electoral rolls across three Indian states and two Union territories, impacting over 12 crore electors. The changes include the inclusion of new voters and a substantial number placed in the 'absent, shifted, dead/duplicate' category, with final lists expected by February.

In a comprehensive revision exercise, electoral rolls in three states and two Union territories have undergone significant changes, affecting over 12 crore voters. The updated draft rolls, published on Tuesday, include new voters and those in the 'absent, shifted, dead/duplicate' (ASD) category.

Election Commission officials have indicated substantial differences in voter numbers compared to the previous rolls as of October 27. In West Bengal alone, 58 lakh electors have been moved to the ASD category, while Rajasthan and Goa saw 44 lakh and 1.01 lakh electors respectively in the same category.

The enumeration timeline for states such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh has been extended, with final publication dates set through December. This news comes as part of an ongoing effort to update the rolls before the next election cycle, with the final lists expected by February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

