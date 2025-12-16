Left Menu

Tuzla Tragedy Sparks Scrutiny: Officials Detained Over Fatal Fire

Two officials have been detained following a tragic fire at a retirement home in Tuzla, Bosnia, which resulted in 17 deaths. A short circuit triggered the blaze, and authorities are examining possible negligence in fire safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

Bosnian police have detained two officials in connection with a devastating fire at a retirement home in the town of Tuzla, where 17 people lost their lives. The incident has raised serious questions about safety measures in place at the facility.

The fire, which started on November 4 in the retirement home housing 180 elderly residents, resulted in immediate and subsequent fatalities due to smoke inhalation. Initial investigations suggest the blaze was caused by a short circuit in a resident's room.

Prosecutors are examining whether the detained officials failed to implement adequate fire protection measures and security systems. These lapses may have hindered a timely evacuation, leading to grave consequences. Further legal proceedings will be determined following their interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

