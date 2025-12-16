Chennai Man Arrested for Two-Year-Old Rape Case in Berhampur
A 27-year-old man was arrested in Chennai by Odisha Police for allegedly raping a woman in Berhampur two years ago. He had met the woman at a mobile repair shop, visited her home, and promised her a job. He threatened her son and used caste-based abuse.
The Odisha Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Chennai in connection with an alleged rape case in Berhampur dating back two years, officials revealed on Monday.
According to the police, the accused met the 45-year-old victim at a mobile repair shop and began visiting her residence. He promised her employment but instead forcibly maintained a sexual relationship while threatening her minor son and making caste-based insults.
Authorities reported that a case was filed at the Baidyanathpur police station on June 1, 2023. Since then, the accused had been evading arrest by working as a laborer in Chennai, until a recent tip-off led to his apprehension.
