Chennai Man Arrested for Two-Year-Old Rape Case in Berhampur

The Odisha Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Chennai in connection with an alleged rape case in Berhampur dating back two years, officials revealed on Monday.

According to the police, the accused met the 45-year-old victim at a mobile repair shop and began visiting her residence. He promised her employment but instead forcibly maintained a sexual relationship while threatening her minor son and making caste-based insults.

Authorities reported that a case was filed at the Baidyanathpur police station on June 1, 2023. Since then, the accused had been evading arrest by working as a laborer in Chennai, until a recent tip-off led to his apprehension.

(With inputs from agencies.)