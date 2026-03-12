Left Menu

Alcaraz and Draper Shine Amid Upsets at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper secured stunning victories at Indian Wells. World number one Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud, maintaining his flawless form. Draper delivered an impressive performance, overcoming Novak Djokovic in a thrilling tie-break. Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula also advanced to the quarter-finals, showcasing dominance on the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:05 IST
Alcaraz and Draper Shine Amid Upsets at Indian Wells
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling day at Indian Wells, world number one Carlos Alcaraz continued his remarkable form by defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6(2), propelling himself into the quarter-finals. Alcaraz's dominant serve paved the way for a swift victory against the thirteenth seed, Casper Ruud.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper executed a stunning upset over Novak Djokovic, world number three, in a match of resilience and determination. Draper claimed victory with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) scoreline, showcasing his potential as a rising star in the tennis world.

Adding to the excitement, Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula both advanced, displaying commanding performances. Swiatek brushed past Karolina Muchova, while Pegula overcame Belinda Bencic, marking her first win against the Swiss opponent amid an intense contest.

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026