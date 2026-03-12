Alcaraz and Draper Shine Amid Upsets at Indian Wells

In a thrilling day at Indian Wells, world number one Carlos Alcaraz continued his remarkable form by defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6(2), propelling himself into the quarter-finals. Alcaraz's dominant serve paved the way for a swift victory against the thirteenth seed, Casper Ruud.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper executed a stunning upset over Novak Djokovic, world number three, in a match of resilience and determination. Draper claimed victory with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) scoreline, showcasing his potential as a rising star in the tennis world.

Adding to the excitement, Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula both advanced, displaying commanding performances. Swiatek brushed past Karolina Muchova, while Pegula overcame Belinda Bencic, marking her first win against the Swiss opponent amid an intense contest.