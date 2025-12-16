Left Menu

Double Tragedy in Delhi: Family Ties Severed by Gunfire

Two brothers, Faizal and specially-abled Nadeem, were shot dead in Delhi’s Jafrabad by their cousin Asad and his associates. The murders stemmed from tensions over illegal arms dealings. The police have launched an investigation, examining connections with an underworld figure, Salim Pistol.

Updated: 16-12-2025 21:01 IST
Two brothers, identified as Faizal and a specially-abled Nadeem, have been murdered in Northeast Delhi's Jafrabad. The incident occurred early Tuesday, reportedly carried out by their cousin Asad and his associates after disagreements linked to illegal arms dealings. Authorities are on the case, seeking the killers.

The brothers were previously connected to Salim Sheikh, known as Salim Pistol, who was arrested for his alleged underworld ties and trafficking of sophisticated weapons. The arrest of Salim, accused of smuggling arms from Pakistan and having links with ISI, worsened the conflict among the family.

Police were alerted to the gunshots around 1:40 am. Authorities have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused. They are examining CCTV footage and focusing on tracing the sources of the crime weapons as part of their comprehensive investigation.

