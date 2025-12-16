Double Tragedy in Delhi: Family Ties Severed by Gunfire

Two brothers, identified as Faizal and a specially-abled Nadeem, have been murdered in Northeast Delhi's Jafrabad. The incident occurred early Tuesday, reportedly carried out by their cousin Asad and his associates after disagreements linked to illegal arms dealings. Authorities are on the case, seeking the killers.

The brothers were previously connected to Salim Sheikh, known as Salim Pistol, who was arrested for his alleged underworld ties and trafficking of sophisticated weapons. The arrest of Salim, accused of smuggling arms from Pakistan and having links with ISI, worsened the conflict among the family.

Police were alerted to the gunshots around 1:40 am. Authorities have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused. They are examining CCTV footage and focusing on tracing the sources of the crime weapons as part of their comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)